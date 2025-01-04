Olympiacos interested in Mehdi Ghayedi [Report]

Bnssports.gr – ATHENS, Mehdhi Ghayedi is in the transfer target of Olympiacos, according to reports from the footballer’s homeland. The “reds” are rumored to have found in the face of the 26-year-old, the winger they are looking for.

Olympiacos is interested in the international Iranian, Mehdhi Ghayedi, who plays for the UAE team Ittihad Al Kalba. The international Iranian plays mainly as a winger, a position that the “reds” will focus on the January transfer window. Nottingham Forest and Rio Ave are also interested in the footballer.

The 26-year-old has never come to a European team, as his action is limited to the regional countries.

With the national team of Iran, he has recorded 25 entries, from 2020 onwards. The player’s features are the long shot and his ability to dribble, especially in “one versus one” situations. The Iranian’s height “results” up to 1.66, but his low stature replaces his confidence, as he likes to do tricks with the ball and especially “apods”.

Ghayedi’s value is 4 million euros, according to Transfermarkt. This season counts a total of eight goals and four assists, in 11 appearances.

For the record, we just mention that the 26-year-old has coexisted with Karim Ansrifard and Ehsan Hajisafi, in the national team of his country.