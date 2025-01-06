Iranian contingent dominate as Kalba wins Ajman [VIDEO]

Sharjah24.ae – KALBA, At Kalba Stadium, Kalba won the eleventh round of the ADNOC Pro League against Ajman, 3-2. With this victory, Kalba now has 17 points.

Saman Ghoddos opened the scoring for Kalba in the fifth minute, Shahriyar Moghanlou scored in the eighth minute, and Ali Al Hosani, custodian for Ajman, scored an own goal in the 93rd minute. In the 85th and 95th minutes, Victor Henrique scored for Ajman.

Ajman is still in tenth place with ten points, while Kalba is currently in seventh place with seventeen.