PGPL: Persepolis too strong for rock-bottom Havadar [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team defeated rock-bottom Havadar 5-0 on Matchweek 15 of 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Wednesday.

Ali Alipour netted a hat-trick as well as goals from Issa Aleksaeir and Oston Urunov.

Alipour opened the scoring for Persepolis in the 17th minute in Tehran’s Shahr-e Qods Stadium and doubled the advantage in the 52nd minute.

Alekasir scored Persepolis’s third goal in the 67th minute and Alipour completed his hat-trick in the 79th minute. Right-footed Urunov scored Persepolis’s fifth goal.

Persepolis are third with 29 points, two points behind PGPL leaders Sepahan.

Earlier in the day, Gol Gohar defeated Chadormalou 2-0 in Sirjan.

On Thursday, Esteghlal will host Sepahan in Tehran, Tractor meet Esteghlal Khuzestan in Tabriz, Kheybar face Mes in Khorramabad, Aluminum welcome Shams Azar in Arak, Foolad play Malavan in Ahvaz and Zob Ahan host Nassaji in Isfahan.