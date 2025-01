(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – KALBA, UAE Pro League club Ittihad Kalba forward Mehdi Ghaedi is reportedly linked with a move to Rio Ave.

His countryman Mehdi Taremi played for the Portuguese team in the 2019-20 season before joining Porto.

Now, media reports suggest that Rio Ave has shown interest in signing Ghaedi.

The 26-year-old international player has also been linked with Greek giant Olympiakos.