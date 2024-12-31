Conceicao should reunite with Taremi: Antonio Cassano

Tasnim – MILAN, Antonio Cassano teased newly-appointed AC Milan manager Sergio Conceicao about signing Inter Milan star Mehdi Taremi.

Cassano shared a provocative remark on Viva el Futbol via FCInterNews, recalling the duo’s immense success at Porto.

Milan fired underperforming manager Paulo Fonseca immediately after Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Roma.

One Portuguese tactician made way for another as Sergio Conceicao assumed the reins on Monday.

In Serie A, he’ll find a familiar face, albeit in the opposite camp. Mehdi Taremi swapped Porto for Inter last summer but hasn’t met the club’s expectations. Taremi’s life in Italy has started with a whimper rather than a bang.

Indeed, he has only netted one goal across 19 appearances in all competitions.

Even that strike came from the spot in a 4-0 demolition of Red Star Belgrade in the UEFA Champions League. Meanwhile, he has collected 12 league outings without scoring.

Therefore, Inter could consider parting ways with the 32-year-old sooner than expected. However, a switch to Milan has never been on the cards.

Cassano, on the other hand, has a different opinion.

“Let’s expect him to bring Taremi over from Inter,” He said.

“He’ll just travel 20 kilometers to switch sides and set up a 4-4-2. Conceicao had him at Porto, and they won a lot together,” Cassano said.