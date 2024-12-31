RPL clubs interested in Iranian forward Reza Ghandipour [Report]

Kulichki.net – BANDAR-E ANZLI, Football agent Farshid Karimi, in a recent interview with Metaratings.ru, said that the Iranian forward of the club “Malavan” Reza Ghandipour can continue his career in the Russian Premier League.

The 18-year-old scorer is estimated at 600 thousand euros, this season he has 5 goals and 3 assists in 13 matches of the Iranian championship.

“Reza has received interest from Europe, but several RPL clubs have also contacted us about a possible transfer. We are currently in contact with Russian clubs about Ghandipour. Reza is a classic striker, and he is now one of the most talented young players in Iran,” said Karimi.