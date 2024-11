SARANSK, RUSSIA - JUNE 25: Saman Ghoddos of Iran tackles William of Portugal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group B match between Iran and Portugal at Mordovia Arena on June 25, 2018 in Saransk, Russia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran national football team winger Saman Ghoddos has missed the match against Kyrgyzstan after suffering a hamstring injury.

Team Melli are scheduled to meet the Central Asian team in Group A of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

Ghoddos, 31, will travel to Dubai for treatment in his club Kalba.

Iran national football team lead the group with 13 points, while Kyrgyzstan sit fifth with three points.