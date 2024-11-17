Fans dissatisfied with Iran football performance

TT – TEHRAN, Iran national football team, despite topping Group A in the AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to 26 World Cup, have faced growing scrutiny following their recent performance against North Korea.

While a 3-2 victory secured their position at the top of Group A, the team’s shaky second-half display, which nearly saw them squander a three-goal lead, has raised concerns among the fans and pundits alike.

Coach Amir Ghalenoei has insisted that his team are on the right track, but the squad have been plagued by inconsistencies, particularly among their legion of foreign-based players.

Injuries and below-par performances have hampered the likes of Saman Ghoddos, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, and Sardar Azmoun. Even the team’s star striker, Mehdi Taremi, had a subpar second half against North Korea, missing a penalty and scoring an own goal.

The overreliance on foreign-based players has been a double-edged sword for Iran. While these players often bring a higher level of technical ability, their form can fluctuate, and they may not always be fully integrated into the team’s tactics. The recent decline in the performance of several key foreign-based players has exposed vulnerabilities in the squad.

As Team Melli prepare to face Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday, the team will need to address these issues and find a way to regain their consistency. The pressure is on Ghalenoei to find a formula for a better performance of his side as soon as possible.