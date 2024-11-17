WCQ 2026: Kyrgyzstan vs Iran [Preview]

Sportsmole.co.uk – BISHKEK, Group leaders Iran will hope to maintain their three-point advantage over second-placed Uzbekistan on Tuesday when they travel to Dolen Omurzakov Stadium where they face Kyrgyzstan in their sixth group game of the AFC World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

The hosts are second last in fifth place with three points after five games and lost 3-0 against United Arab Emirates on November 14, whereas the visitors are first with 13 points and beat North Korea 3-2 on Thursday.

Match preview

Kyrgyzstan followed up their first victory in the group stage against North Korea on October 15 with a resounding defeat against UAE, a game in which the victors were hardly threatened.

Maxim Lisitsyn’s side failed to create a single big chance against UAE, and while they only faced one themselves, his team’s defensive frailty will no doubt be of serious concern.

In fact, the visitors’ figure of 10 goals conceded makes them the joint third-worst defensive team of the 18 sides in the AFC World Cup qualifying groups.

The White Falcons are in dire form, as while they have won one of their past two games, they have lost four of their five most recent outings and have been victorious in just one of the last seven games.

The hosts’ home record is mixed, with Kyrgyzstan having triumphed in two, drawn two and been beaten in two of their last six fixtures at Dolen Omurzakov Stadium.

As for Iran, they will come into Tuesday’s clash full of confidence, especially as they managed to hold on for all three points against North Korea despite Shoja Khalilzadeh’s red card in the 51st minute.

The Persian Stars were initially leading 3-0 against Chollima but conceded twice before the 60th minute following Khalilzadeh’s dismissal.

Manager Amir Ghalenoei admitted in the aftermath of the win that he felt his team were fortunate to have won, saying: “We managed to control the game through our substitutions, though we were fortunate that football spared us today and didn’t punish our mistakes.”

Ghalenoei’s side have scored nine goals and conceded three times in their five group games, and this makes them the fourth-best offensive and joint second-best defensive nation of the teams left in the AFC World Cup qualifiers.

Iran are in exceptional form having won seven and drawn two of their nine most recent games, and they have in fact prevailed in or progressed from 23 of their last 27 matches.

The visitors’ away record is also strong, with the nation undefeated in their last 14 games, winning 12 and drawing two in that time.

Team News

The hosts lined up against UAE in a 3-4-3 formation, with centre-backs Eldiyar Zarypbekov, Tamirlan Kozubaev and Valeriy Kichin standing guard in front of goalkeeper Erzhan Tokotaev.

Alimardon Shukurov and Odilzhon Abdurakhmanov were deployed in a midfield double pivot between wing-backs Kairat Zhyrgalbek and Ermek Kenzhebaev, and the four could be selected once again on Tuesday.

As for the away team, they will certainly be without the suspended centre-back Shoja Khalilzadeh, so expect Hossein Kanaani to come into the XI.

Iran may also have to contend with the absence of winger Mohammad Mohebi, who scored twice against North Korea but was taken off due to injury.

Mohebi could be replaced by Alireza Jahanbakhsh on the right, while Mehdi Taremi and Mehdi Ghayedi may also start behind striker Sardar Azmoun.

Kyrgyzstan possible starting lineup:

Tokotaev; Zarypbekov, Kozubaev, Kichin; Zhyrgalbek, Abdurakhmanov, Shukurov, Kenzhebaev; Merk, Alykulov, Kojo

Iran possible starting lineup:

Beiranvand; Yousefi, Kanaani, Nemati, Mohammadi; Karimi, Ezatolahi; Jahanbakhsh, Taremi, Ghayedi; Azmoun

Prediction: Kyrgyzstan 0-2 Iran

Given Kyrgyzstan’s mixed record at home and their poor overall form, there is no reason to think that Iran will not emerge victorious.

The visitors could take some time to settle into the game considering their absentees, but they should be considered strong favourites to claim all three points.