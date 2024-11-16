Mixed feelings for Iran coach Ghalenoei after N. Korea win

Tasnim – VIENTIANE, Iran national football team’s head coach Amir Ghalenoei admitted to having mixed feelings following his side’s 3-2 win over North Korea in the AFC Asian Qualifiers -Road to 26 Group A clash- on Thursday.

Iran’s fortitude was put to the test by a fighting North Korea before Ghalenoei’s side, who was reduced to 10 men in the 50th minute, took a huge step towards qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026, with the tactician admitting that some important lessons were learnt.

“The game taught us a very important lesson, we had two totally different halves,” said Ghalenoei. “In the first half we were fantastic, scored three goals and didn’t give the Korean team any opportunities but in the second half, we didn’t have a good game after losing one of our players and control of the match.

“During the break, we reminded the players to treat the score as if it was level because North Korea is a dangerous team, and its past performances have shown it cannot be underestimated. We were fortunate to hold on for the three points in the second half.”

Ghalenoei also emphasized the need for recovery as Iran is going to play against Kyrgyzstan, with a win likely to confirm its ticket to the FIFA World Cup 2026.

“We managed to control the game through our substitutions, though we were fortunate that football spared us today and didn’t punish our mistakes. We needed to be more focused in situations where we fell short, and that is something I take seriously as a coach. Nevertheless, I am extremely grateful to my players,” he added.

“But we have to be happy we got the three points and from tomorrow we must be focused for the next match against Kyrgyzstan,” the coach stated.