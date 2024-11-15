November 15, 2024

Alireza Jahanbakhsh looks forward to De Kuip return

Mir Farhad Ali Khan November 15, 2024
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
14 views

Feanonline.nl – HEERENVEEN, After the international break, Alireza Jahanbakhh will return to De Kuip, but this time with SC Heerenveen.

The attacker hopes for a warm welcome from Het Legioen, if the Frisians will take on Saturday 23 November against the Rotterdammers.

“I’m looking forward to that. I hope for a warm welcome from the fans,” Jahanbakhsh told Football International. “When I played with Feyenoord against AZ and NEC, it was always nice to experience. I hope it goes the same way at Feyenoord. Like I said, I had a good time there in which I have gained many good memories. Hopefully it will be a nice evening.”

Jahanbakhsh has a good connection with the trainer, Robin van Persie. “Of course I still know him from Feyenoord, where he joined the training a few times a week to work with the attackers. I have had a good relationship with him since. He called me to talk about the situation at Heerenveen, and that was a good conversation. I would like to convey my experience to the boys,” said Jahanbakhsh.

More Stories

Inter Milan’s Taremi enduring the least prolific run of his career

Mir Farhad Ali Khan November 15, 2024

WCQ 2026: DPR Korea vs Iran [Preview]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan November 13, 2024

Gholizadeh scores against Legia Warsaw [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan November 10, 2024