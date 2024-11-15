Alireza Jahanbakhsh looks forward to De Kuip return

Feanonline.nl – HEERENVEEN, After the international break, Alireza Jahanbakhh will return to De Kuip, but this time with SC Heerenveen.

The attacker hopes for a warm welcome from Het Legioen, if the Frisians will take on Saturday 23 November against the Rotterdammers.

“I’m looking forward to that. I hope for a warm welcome from the fans,” Jahanbakhsh told Football International. “When I played with Feyenoord against AZ and NEC, it was always nice to experience. I hope it goes the same way at Feyenoord. Like I said, I had a good time there in which I have gained many good memories. Hopefully it will be a nice evening.”

Jahanbakhsh has a good connection with the trainer, Robin van Persie. “Of course I still know him from Feyenoord, where he joined the training a few times a week to work with the attackers. I have had a good relationship with him since. He called me to talk about the situation at Heerenveen, and that was a good conversation. I would like to convey my experience to the boys,” said Jahanbakhsh.