Inter Milan’s Taremi enduring the least prolific run of his career

Sempreinter.com – MILAN, Inter Milan striker Mehdi Taremi has been struggling to find the back of the net since his arrival, registering his lowest stats in his European career.

The 32-year-old signed for the Nerazzurri last summer after seeing out his contract with Porto.

Before suffering a slight injury problem in pre-season, the Iranian was by far the club’s best performer in the summer friendlies.

However, when the campaign kickstarted, Taremi has been less prolific.

The bomber has only scored a single goal for the Nerazzurri in 14 outings for the club between Serie A and the Champions League. This ensued in the shape of a spot-kick in the 4-0 routing against Red Star Belgrade.

Taremi also scored for his nation in the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Kyrgyzstan. Therefore, his overall seasonal tally for club and country is two goals.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via FcInterNews, these are Taremi’s worst stats at this stage of the season since he arrived in Europe.

The pink newspaper thus talks about a void in Inter’s attacking department behind Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez.

Taremi is considered the first backup for the starting duo. However, the source argues his stats make him only a slight improvement on Joaquin Correa and Marko Arnautovic.

Nevertheless, one should mention that Taremi has only featured once as a starter in Serie A. Therefore, his numbers would have most likely improved had he started more consistently in the league.

In any case, these figures haven’t had any effect on Simone Inzaghi’s hierarchy, as Taremi remains the first option off the bench.

The Iran international had an eventful outing for his country on Thursday. He provided three assists for his teammates in the 3-2 victory over North Korea in the World Cup qualifiers. However, he also scored an own goal and failed to convert from the spot.