WCQ 2026: DPR Korea vs Iran [Preview]

Sportsmole.co.uk – VIENTIANE, Iran will be hoping to take another step towards 2026 World Cup qualification when they travel to Lao National Stadium, where they will take on North Korea on Thursday in their fifth AFC World Cup qualifying match.

North Korea are last in their six-team group with just two points after four matchweeks and lost 1-0 against Kyrgyzstan on October 15, while the visitors are first with 10 points from four games and occupy the first of two automatic qualification spots.

Match preview

The hosts conceded an 11th-minute goal against Kyrgyzstan and struggled to gain a foothold throughout that match, only producing two shots on target and creating no big chances.

Chollima drew 1-1 with the United Arab Emirates in their prior outing in the qualifiers, a game in which UAE scored with their only shot on target.

Manager Yong-Nam Sin’s side have scored three goals and conceded five times in their four group games so far, and these are the worst offensive and third-worst defensive records.

Sin’s team are only two points from third and fourth place, with each spot enough to advance to the fourth round of World Cup qualifying.

North Korea are in poor form considering they have failed to achieve victory in any of their six most recent matches, losing three and drawing three.

The home team have triumphed in two of their last three fixtures at Lao National Stadium, both of which came in AFC World Cup qualifiers.

As for Iran, they come into the clash off the back of a 4-1 victory against Qatar on October 15, an impressive result considering they trailed 1-0 after 17 minutes.

Thursday’s visitors have qualified for the last three World Cups, though they were eliminated from the group stage during each tournament.

Boss Amir Ghalenoei has been in charge of the national team since March 2023 and boasts a record of 21 wins, four draws and just one defeat.

Ghalenoei’s side are in exceptional form having triumphed in six of their eight most recent matches, scoring 16 times and only conceding three goals in that period.

The Persian Stars’ World Cup Qualifying record is also remarkable, with the national team winning eight and drawing three of their last 11 qualifying matches.

Iran are unbeaten in their 13 most recent away fixtures, emerging victorious on 11 occasions and being held to a stalemate in the other two games.

Team News

North Korea will likely play in a 4-4-2 shape, with centre-backs Kuk Chol Jang and Kim Yu Song candidates to feature in defence.

Kuk Chol Kang and Kim Kuk Bom may form a double pivot in midfield behind a front two of Kuk-jin Kim and Jo-guk Ri.

As for Iran, they could field a similar XI to the side that beat Qatar, so expect a backline consisting of Milad Mohammadi, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Ali Nemati and Omid Noorafkan.

In midfield, Seyed Mohammad Karimi could start alongside Saeid Ezatolahi, while Mehdi Taremi could start in an advanced role.

Striker Sardar Azmoun is likely to start up front, and he may be flanked by Mohammad Mohebi and Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

North Korea possible starting lineup:

Kang; Choe, Kuk CJ, Kim Y, Kim S; Chung-song, Kuk CK, Kim K, Il-song; Kuk-jin, Jo-guk

Iran possible starting lineup:

Beiranvand; Mohammadi, Khalilzadeh, Nemati, Noorafkan; Karimi, Ezatolahi; Mohebi, Taremi, Jahanbakhsh; Azmoun

Prediction: North Korea 1-4 Iran

There is little reason to doubt Iran on Thursday given their formidable overall record in recent months.

Additionally, the visitors have been strong away from home for some time, and they face a North Korean side that have been poor in their group matches, so the away side should be considered strong favourites.