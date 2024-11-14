Iran defeat DPR Korea in 2026 World Cup qualifier [VIDEO]

TT – TEHRAN, Iran football team defeated DPR Korea 3-2 in the AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to 26 on Thursday.

In the match held at the Lao National Stadium KM16 in Vientiane, Mehdi Ghaedi opened the scoring for Iran in the 29th minute and Mohammad Mohebbi was on target twice in 41st and 45th minutes.

Iran defender Shoja Khalilzadeh was shown a red card in the 51st minute.

Mehdi Taremi scored an own goal in the 56th minute and Kim Yu-Song made the scoreboard 3-2 three minutes later.

Taremi also missed a penalty in the 67th minute.

Iran edged close to ‘fourth straight World Cup appearance’ by winning the match.

Team Melli remained top with 13 points in Group A.