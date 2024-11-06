AFC Champions League Two: Sepahan victorious over Sharjah [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – ISFAHAN, Sepahan football team of Iran revived their 2024/25 AFC Champions League Two hopes after a 3-1 win over UAE’s Sharjah FC in their Group C tie on Tuesday.

In securing the second win of the campaign, Sepahan moved onto six points, one behind their beaten opponents and four adrift of Jordan’s Al Wehdat SC to make it a three-way fight for the two qualifying spots to the knockout stage.

Sepahan went on the attack from the opening whistle and forced Adel Al Hosani into a double save as early as the sixth minute with the Sharjah custodian blocking Bryan Dabo’s attempt before recovering to push Kaveh Rezaei’s follow-up onto the bar.

Amin Hazbavi opened the scoring for Sepahan in the 12th minute and Arya Yousefi made it 2-0 in the first half’s stoppage time.

Luanzinho pulled a goal back in the 61st minute but Javad Aghaeipour scored Sepahan’s third goal in injury time.

Next up for Sepahan is a meeting with group leaders Al Wehdat on November 26 with Sharjah to play bottom-placed FC Istiklol of Tajikistan.

