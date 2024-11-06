2024/25 Hazfi Cup Round of 32 draw completed

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iranian football teams discovered their rivals at the 2024/25 Hazfi Cup Round of 32.

Esteghlal, the most decorated team in the tournament, are drawn with Mes Kerman, while Persepolis meet Mes Soongoun.

The Hazfi Cup is an Iranian knockout football competition held annually by the Football Federation of Iran.

Hazfi Cup draw in full:

*Esteghlal v Mes Kerman

*Persepolis v Mes Soongoun

*Zob Ahan v Havadar

*Tractor v Gol Gohar

*Chadormalou v Malavan

*Pars Jonoubi v Sepahan

*Shams Azar v Shahin Tehran

*Esteghlal Khuzestan v Paykan

* Foolad Khuzestan v Foolad Hormozgan

*Nassaji v Mes Shahr-e Babak

* Shenavar Sazi Qeshm v Mes Rafsanjan

*Fard Alborz v Kheybar Khoramabad

*Sanat Naft Abadan v Aluminum

*Shahrdari Noshahr v Shahrdari Astara

*Besat Kermanshah v Shahrdari Bandar Abbas

*Palayesh Naft Bandar Abbas v Yaran Salamat Iranian