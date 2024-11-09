November 9, 2024

Saharkhizan scores against Dynamo Makhachkala [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan November 9, 2024
Sport24.ru – MAKHACHKALA, The 15th round of the RPL took place in Kaspiysk, in which the Dynamo Makhachkala hosted Orenburg and achieved a victory with a score of 2:1.

The guests, who did not win until today’s match for 13 games, came forward at the 15th minute thanks to the goal of Said Sakharhisan.

“Dynamo” was won in 78 minutes after the strike of Egas Kasintura. The victory of Makhachkala at 92 minutes was brought by Hamid Agalarov.

“Dynamo” won their first victory in eight rounds and with 15 points takes the 10th place in the standings of the RPL. Orenburg has 8 points and 16th position in the league.

