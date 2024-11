(No Ratings Yet)

www.Kerkida.net – ATHENS, AEK achieved a comfortable three-pointer in the Greek Super League match against Asteras AKTOR by prevailing 3-0.

Hajisafi, Fernandez and Garcia were annumbled scorer for Athens.

Asteras were eventualy reducded to nine players during the match due to the ejection of Alagme and Tzandari.