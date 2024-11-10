Gholizadeh scores against Legia Warsaw [VIDEO]

www.epoznan.pl – POZNAN, In the 15th round of PKO Bank Polski Ekstraklasa, Lech Poznań took on Legia Warszawa Stadium at Enea.

In the first half, the opening goal for the homeside was scored by Ali Gholizadeh (5′). Legia managed to equalize through Marc Gual (29′) However, the home side regained the lead through Antoni Kozubal (39′). Just before the break, Legia got another back through Rafał Augustyniak (45′) – a penalty kick.

In the second half, the Lech dominated and scored three unanswered goals by Afonso Sousa (51′ and 69′) and Mikael Ishak (59′).

The match ended 5-2 helping the hosts remain comfortably in first place.