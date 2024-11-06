SC Heerenveen signs Alireza Jahanbakhsh [VIDEO]

Sc-heerenveen.nl – HEERENVEEN, Alireza Jahanbakhsh is added to the selection of sc Heerenveen. The 31-year-old attacker comes transfer-free to the club after his contract with Feyenoord expired last summer.

Jahanbakhsh signs a contract until the summer of 2025 and will play in Fryslan with jersey number 30.

With the arrival of Jahanbakhsh, sc Heerenveen adds the necessary experience to the selection. Until last season he was under contract with Feyenoord, and previously he played for Brighton & Hove Albion, AZ and NEC. He also won 89 internationals for Iran, in which he scored seventeen times.

“Alireza is a player with depth, variation in his game and the necessary international experience,” said Ferry de Haan, general manager. “He has qualities that we can use in our selection. We are happy to be able to count on him until the end of the season.”