November 5, 2024

Russian Cup: Mohebi scores against Spartak Moscow [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan November 5, 2024
Euro-football.ru – MOSCOW, In the first match of the playoffs for the RPL Cup path, Spartak Moscow took on FK Rostov.

At the end of the first half, Spartak earned a penalty, and Esequiel Barko could not beat goalkeeper Rustam Yatimov from 11 meters.

In the middle of the second half of the match, a penatly was then given to the visitors. Mohammad Mohebi approached the ball and directed his shot at the center of the goal to make the score 0:1.

Rostov left Moscow with the slim win, and await the second-leg which will be held in Rostov.

