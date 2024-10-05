October 5, 2024

Ghayedi and Ghoddos star as Kalba beats Al Batayeh in ADNOC Pro League [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 5, 2024
Persianfootball.com – KALBA, Kalba won its match against Al Batayeh in the fifth round of the ADNOC Professional League.

The home side won the match by 3-0 at Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Stadium, on Saturday.

Mehdi Ghayedi opened the scoring for Kalba (21′), assisted by debutant Saman Ghoddos.

Ghoddos then turned from provided to scorer to double the lead (45′) just before the end of the first half.

Kalba confirmed the win late in stoppage time (91+7′) through Leandro Spadacio.

With the win, Kalba raised its score to 7 points in sixth place, while Al Batayeh’s score stopped at 4 points in eleventh place.

