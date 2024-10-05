October 5, 2024

PGPL: Persepolis earn hard-fought win over Chadormalu [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 5, 2024
Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team edged past Chadormalu 1-0 in Matchweek 7 of 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Saturday.

Giorgi Gvelesiani scored the winner in the added time.

Also, Sepahan defeated Esteghlal Khuzestan 1-0 courtesy of Mehdi Limoochi’s first half goal in Ahvaz. Sepahan provisionally moved top.

Esteghlal also defeated Havadar 2-1 in Tehran’s thanks to first half goals from Raphael Silva and Mehrdad Mohammadi.

Mehdi Goodarzi pulled a goal back from penalty spot in the stoppage time.

On Friday, Malvan were held to a 1-1 draw by Nassaji.

In the match held in Ghaemshahr’s Vatani Stadium, Hamed Pakdel gave the host the lead in the 14th minute but Omid Noorafkan leveled the score in the 71st minute.

Elsewhere, Mes lost to Shams Azar in Rafsanjan, Kheybar Khorramabad and Gol Gohar shared the spoils in a goalless draw and Zob Ahan suffered a 4-0 home loss against Aluminum.

