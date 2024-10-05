Spanish and Serie A clubs interested in free agent Jahanbakhsh [Report]

Numero-diez.com – PERUGIA, A Spanish and two Serie A clubs are reportedly interested in free agent Jahanbakhsh.

Following the natural expiration of his contract with Feyenoord, Iranian ace Alireza Jahanbakhsh remained a free agent and, as of October 5, had yet to receive an offer stimulating enough to convince him to return to the pitch. At 31 years of age, he has had some very productive and high-level experiences both on a personal and team level.

The ’93 class is carefully evaluating every available offer but, as confirmed during an exclusive interview with Numero Diez just under two months ago, he would have a great desire to try an experience in Serie A. And, according to what our editorial team has gathered, this opportunity could soon become reality.

EXCLUSIVE – TWO SERIE A CLUBS INTERESTED IN JAHANBAKHSH

The player’s level is beyond question, as are the updates on his physical condition: between individual sessions and match days with the Iran national team, Jahanbaksh has not lost his sparkle nor his desire to do very well.

According to what we have learned EXCLUSIVELY from sources close to the editorial staff of Numero Diez, the interests are numerous and come from every corner of the globe: clubs from the MLS (USA), or from countries such as Mexico, Hungary and Qatar have shown their appreciation for the right winger.

However, opportunities from top European leagues are not to be excluded. In fact, having officially obtained Dutch citizenship and an EU passport, Jahanbakhsh can be registered regardless of the slots available for non-EU players. Therefore, a club from Spain is testing the waters, as are two clubs from the Italian Serie A. These are very hot days, the championships are getting into full swing and soon the highest paid Iranian player ever could realize his dream of landing in the Belpaese.

JAHANBAKHSH’S WORDS ON A POSSIBLE LANDING IN SERIE A

EXTRACT FROM THE INTERVIEW WITH NUMERO DIEZ – “I limit my choices to high-level options. I have rejected many offers, I am focused and ambitious. After having managed to play in the Premier League, I really like Serie A and the Bundesliga. These are the leagues I aspire to. I have rejected other countries because I want to achieve my career goals. I would definitely like to stay in Europe”.