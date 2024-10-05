Inter legend Alessandro Altobelli full of praise for Taremi

Tasnim – MILAN, Legendary former Inter Milan striker Alessandro Altobelli is a big fan of Mehdi Taremi since his time with Al-Gharafa.

Altobelli was full of praise for the 32-year-old Inter striker in an interview published in print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews.

Iranian international Taremi has never enjoyed a higher profile than he currently does. At the age of 32, Taremi made the move to Inter from Porto.

This marked the biggest transfer of the veteran striker’s career. He has been prolific wherever he’s gone thus far, but the Nerazzurri will be the biggest challenge yet for him.

Over four years at Porto, Taremi established a strong reputation for himself. Both in the Portuguese domestic league and in the Champions League.

Altobelli noted that “Everyone discovered him while he was with Porto.”

“I’d actually already seen him in Qatar, at Al-Gharafa,” the former striker noted.

“When he was playing there I wasn’t necessarily asking myself if he was going to go to a top club,” Altobelli said of Taremi. “But I can assure you, you could already see how good he was.”

“It was clear that he could play in Europe. Now, of course, we’re talking about him playing at Inter, one of the best teams in the world.

Altobelli said that “For me, Taremi is a player who can have his say.”

“He’ll need playing time. But we’ve already seen that the coach and the club have faith in him. He’s at the beginning of his Nerazzurri journey,” Altobelli noted of Taremi. “He’s only played one full match for us.”