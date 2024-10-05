PGPL: Malavan draw with Nassaji, Mes lose to Shams Azar [VIDEO]

Tasnim – GHAEMSHAHR, Malvan was held to a 1-1 draw by Nassaji and went top of the 2024-25 Iran Professional League table, at least provisionally, on Friday.

In the match, held in Ghaemshahr’s Vatani Stadium, Hamed Pakdel gave the host the lead in the 14th minute but Omid Noorafkan leveled the score in the 71st minute.

Elsewhere, Mes lost to Shams Azar in Rafsanjan, Kheybar Khorramabad and Gol Gohar shared the spoils in a goalless draw and Zob Ahan suffered a 4-0 home loss against Aluminum.

On Saturday, Persepolis will face Chadormalou, Esteghlal Khuzestan host Sepahan and Esteghlal meet Havadar.

Malavan moved top with 14 points, one point more than Tractor and Sepahan.