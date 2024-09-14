Saharkhizan scores brace against Lokomotiv Moscow [VIDEO]

Overbetting.ru – ORENBURG, The 8th round match of the MIR RPL took place in Orenburg, in which Orenburg hosted Lokomotiv.

The home team needed to score points in this match, as they are dangerously close to the relegation zone. Lokomotiv also had high motivation – the Moscow club continues to fight for leadership in the championship.

In the 16th minute, the visitors opened the scoring – Alexey Batrakov scored an accurate strike.

In the 37th minute, the home team played a combination that was completed by Said Saharkhizan. The equal score did not last long and already in the 40th minute, Alexey Batrakov scored a second for the Moscow side.

In the 62nd minute, Orenburg equalized again, and Said Saharkhizan did it again. Soon, Lokomotiv had a chance to take the lead – the team earned a penalty, but Dmitry Vorobyov was unable to convert it.

Already in the final period of the match, the guests took the lead again, Jerzino Nyamsi scored after confusion in the Orenburg penalty area. In added time, Vladislav Sarveli set the final result of the match – 4:2. The Moscow club scored 18 points and was able to rise to 1st place in the RPL standings.