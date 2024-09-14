Iran to meet Venezuela in 2024 Futsal World Cup opener

Tasnim – TASHKENT, Defeat to Kazakhstan in the quarter-finals of the 2021 edition dashed Iran’s hopes of bettering the bronze medal won in 2016 and the reigning AFC Futsal Asian Cup champion will be determined to make up for that heartbreak at Uzbekistan 2024.

Iran cruised to a 13th Asian crown in April and with a more experienced squad this time around, Iran will fancy its chances of challenging for the title.

Iran opens the tournament against a Venezuela making only its second appearance but having advanced to the Round of 16 in 2021.

The Asian side will also have to contend with Guatemala (September 19) and France (September 22) for a place in the knockout stage.

The match will be held on Monday at the Bukhara Universal Sports Complex.