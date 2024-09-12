Real Zaragoza interested in Alireza Jahanbakhsh [Report]

Xcatalunya.cat – ZARAGOZA, The sports director of Real Zaragoza is studying a potential high-level arrival with an international past.

Real Zaragoza continues to move in terms of signings, and in the last few hours the Aragonese club has considered a surprising arrival. Unexpected for being out of the market, for the level of the player that would arrive for the Second Division and for what it cost at the time. He is an international who played in the last World Cup with his national team, Iran, and is now being considered by Zaragoza’s coach, Víctor Fernández.

The Whites are looking into Alireza Jahanbakhsh, the Iranian winger with a past at Feyenoord in Rotterdam. He comes from playing in the Dutch league and during the last season he was also able to participate in the Champions League with the Dutch side.

A footballer for whom Brighton & Hove Albion paid almost 22 million euros, undoubtedly high figures. It is a market opportunity for Juan Carlos Cordero, who, according to GOL DIGITAL, does not want to lose. They are fascinated by the conditions of the Iranian attacker and are working to close the contract as soon as possible.

It would be a perfect addition for an attack with a lot of dynamite.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh has international experience and a level that can make a difference in a squad like this. He is a player with experience in World Cups, he played in Brazil 2014, Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022. He trained as a footballer at Damash Gilan in his country, from where he moved to NEC Nijmegen, then played at AZ and Brighton, before arriving at the aforementioned Feyenoord.