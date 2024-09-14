Taremi tipped to start for Inter Milan in Serie A clash Vs Monza [Report]

Sempreinter.com – MILAN, Striker Mehdi Taremi will start for Inter Milan in tomorrow evening’s Serie A match away to Monza.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews. They report that Nerazzurri captain Lautaro Martinez will get a rest in the clash.

Inter return to Serie A action from the international break tomorrow.

The Nerazzurri travel to Monza for their fourth league match of the season.

It is not as though Inter will be underestimating Monza. They may have beaten the Brianzoli both home and away last season, but the previous campaign they failed to take three points from either match.

However, Inter have other massive commitments just on the horizon.

The Nerazzurri take on Manchester City in their Champions League opener in midweek. Then next week it will be the derby against city rivals AC Milan.

Therefore, there is little doubt that Inter coach Simone Inzaghi will have an eye on the future rather than just tomorrow’s match in Lombardy as he makes his team selection.

Mehdi Taremi To Start For Inter Vs Monza – Lautaro Gets A Rest

One player who will not get a rest tomorrow is striker Marcus Thuram.

The Frenchman has started in each of Inter’s Serie A matches so far. And he has arguably been the form player for the Nerazzurri or even all of Serie A.

Thuram has scored four goals already, racing to an early lead in the Serie A scoring charts.

And Tuttosport report that Inzaghi will continue to go with Thuram in attack.

But the newspaper anticipate that the Inter coach will give a breather to captain Martinez.

The Argentine had led the line alongside Thuram in Inter’s last match before the international break against Atalanta.

However, there have been some early signs of fitness issues, as Martinez has not quite looked at his sharpest after a busy summer at the Copa America.

And Inzaghi will certainly want Martinez at his best against City and Milan.

Therefore, the Inter coach has been preparing to start either Mehdi Taremi or Marko Arnautovic tomorrow.

And according to Tuttosport, it will be Taremi who gets the nod.

The Iranian international will get his second start of the season in Serie A. He had previously started alongside Thuram against Lecce.