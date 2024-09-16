Persepolis edged by Al Ahli in AFC Champions League Elite 2024/25 [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli Saudi secured a winning start to their AFC Champions League Elite 2024/25 campaign by defeating Persepolis of Iran 1-0 on Monday.

Frank Kessie’s early goal settled the contest at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in a game, which saw both teams creating plenty of chances only to be let down by poor finishing.

Al Ahli needed only two minutes to storm into the lead when Riyad Mahrez picked out the run of Kessie, who controlled the ball without breaking stride before slamming an unstoppable shot past Alexis Guendouz.

Late in the first half, Persepolis were awarded a penalty following Merih Demiral’s foul on Oston Uronov but referee Adam Makhadneh changed his decision following a VAR review.

The home side threatened to double their lead after the break but Ivan Toney was denied by a smart Guendouz save while Roger Ibanez headed wide from a Demiral pass.

Al Ahli were handed a golden opportunity to get a second after Toney was brought down by Hossein Kanani in the box but Mahrez’s spot-kick was well saved by Guendouz just before the hour mark.