September 16, 2024

Iran start 2024 Futsal World Cup on high

Mir Farhad Ali Khan September 16, 2024
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (1 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
176 views

Tehran Times – BUKHARA, Iran defeated Venezuela 7-1 in Group F of the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup on Monday at the Bukhara Universal Sports Complex.

Salar Aghapour, Mehdi Karimi and Behrouz Azimi scored two goals each as well as a goal from Amirhossein Davoudi.

Milton Francia pulled a goal back for Venezuela.

Vahid Shamsaei’s team are scheduled to meet Guatemala and France on Sept. 19 and 22, respectively.

The 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup is being held from Sept. 14 to Oct. 6 in Uzbekistan cities Bukhara, Andijan and Humo Arena.

More Stories

Esteghlal ease past Al Gharafa in AFC Champions League Elite 2024/25 [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan September 16, 2024

Persepolis edged by Al Ahli in AFC Champions League Elite 2024/25 [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan September 16, 2024

Hassanzadeh on emulating Falcao and honoring Iranians

Kamran D. September 16, 2024