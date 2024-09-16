Iran start 2024 Futsal World Cup on high

Tehran Times – BUKHARA, Iran defeated Venezuela 7-1 in Group F of the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup on Monday at the Bukhara Universal Sports Complex.

Salar Aghapour, Mehdi Karimi and Behrouz Azimi scored two goals each as well as a goal from Amirhossein Davoudi.

Milton Francia pulled a goal back for Venezuela.

Vahid Shamsaei’s team are scheduled to meet Guatemala and France on Sept. 19 and 22, respectively.

The 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup is being held from Sept. 14 to Oct. 6 in Uzbekistan cities Bukhara, Andijan and Humo Arena.