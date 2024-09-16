Esteghlal ease past Al Gharafa in AFC Champions League Elite 2024/25 [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran’s Esteghlal FC secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Al Gharafa of Qatar in their AFC Champions League Elite 2024/25 opener at the Shahr-e Qods Stadium on Monday.

An Abdalla Yousif’s own goal separated the sides going into the break before further efforts from Ramin Rezaeian and Arash Rezavand sealed the win for Esteghlal.

Esteghlal started brightly and their early pressure led to the opener in the fourth minute after Yousif turned Ramin Rezaeian’s cross from the right flank into his own net.

Esteghlal doubled the lead after Rezaeian nutmegged Matias Nani on the right flank before striking a grounded effort past Ababacar.

Rezavand put the game beyond Al Gharafa’s reach when he struck the ball home off a counter-attacking move in the 88th minute to seal the three points.

Next up for Esteghlal is a trip to Qatar where they will face Al Sadd, while Al Gharafa meet United Arab Emirates’ Al Ain.