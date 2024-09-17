September 18, 2024

Former Team Melli midfielder Khalatbari retires from football

Mir Farhad Ali Khan September 17, 2024
Tehran Times – ARAK, Mohammadreza Khalatbari has officially retired from football at the age of 41.

Khalatbari amassed 60 caps, scoring 5 goals, and played in the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualification, however was not called up to Team Melli for the World Cup by Carlos Queiroz.

Khalatbari started his playing career at Iranian side Shamoushak, and also played for Iranian giants Persepolis and Sepahan.

Khalatbari also spent six months on loan at Emirati club Al Wasl under Diego Maradona in 2012.

The winger most recently played for Iranian side Aluminum.

