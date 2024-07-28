July 28, 2024

Official: Sardar Azmoun joins Shabab Al Ahli following Roma loan

Mir Farhad Ali Khan July 28, 2024
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
14 views

Romapress.net – DUBAI, Following his one-year loan at Roma, veteran attacker Sardar Azmoun has found a new club.

The 29 year-old has officially left Bayer Leverkusen after three years and joined Shabab Al Ahli on a permanent deal. The German side will receive a fee of €5 million for the Iranian international, who has reportedly signed a long-term three year deal with the UAE side.

Azmoun returned to Bayer Leverkusen this summer after his season-long loan deal last season with the Giallorossi.

He initially participated in the team’s pre-season performance tests earlier this month before joining the UAE based club.

More Stories

Sayyadmanesh scores and assists as Westerlo punish Cercle Bruges in season opener

Mir Farhad Ali Khan July 28, 2024

Uzbek national team keeper Utkir Yusupov joins Foolad

Mir Farhad Ali Khan July 28, 2024

Another Taremi brace: Las Palmas defeated in friendly [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan July 27, 2024