Official: Sardar Azmoun joins Shabab Al Ahli following Roma loan

Romapress.net – DUBAI, Following his one-year loan at Roma, veteran attacker Sardar Azmoun has found a new club.

The 29 year-old has officially left Bayer Leverkusen after three years and joined Shabab Al Ahli on a permanent deal. The German side will receive a fee of €5 million for the Iranian international, who has reportedly signed a long-term three year deal with the UAE side.

Azmoun returned to Bayer Leverkusen this summer after his season-long loan deal last season with the Giallorossi.

He initially participated in the team’s pre-season performance tests earlier this month before joining the UAE based club.