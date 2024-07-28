Sayyadmanesh scores and assists as Westerlo punish Cercle Bruges in season opener

Lavenir.net – WESTERLO, The last match of the first day of the Belgian football championship ended with a 3-0 victory for Westerlo over Cercle Bruges thanks to Lucas Stassin (18th, 55th) and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh (64th).

This victory by three goals allows them to occupy first place in the Jupiler Pro League.

Against a Cercle team that started at full speed, Westerlo had a lot of trouble keeping the ball in its ranks and getting out of its zone. Resilient, the Campinois did not crack and managed to move the center of the game to the halfway line. The crowd was waiting for the first real opportunity when Sayyadmanesh crossed perfectly from the left to Stassin (18th, 1-0).

At the restart, Cercle showed more determination but with Kevin Denkey barely visible, they did not create much danger. On the other hand, Stassin proved his goal-scoring instinct by scoring a double with a half-volley (55th, 2-0). The ex-Anderlecht player also proved to be a good passer by serving his Iranian teammate, who kept his cool in front of Warleson (64th, 3-0).