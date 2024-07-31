Mehdi Taremi is a great striker: Ali Daei

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Legendary former Iran and Bayern Munich striker Ali Daei feels that Mehdi Taremi is a “great striker” and “incredible signing” for Inter Milan.

Daei gave glowing reviews of Taremi in an interview published in print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

This summer, Inter has brought in a major attacking reinforcement in the form of Taremi.

The 32-year-old officially completed his move this month. He signed on a free transfer after his contract with Porto expired.

Both at club level and for the Iran national team, Taremi has scored prolifically and consistently for several years.

Taremi has been part of Inter’s preseason training camp right from the word go. He has been eager to make the most out of the summer to fit into his new environment.

Legendary former striker Daei certainly knows what it takes to score prolifically as an Iranian international.

“Taremi is a great striker. He can score at least fifteen goals next season,” Daei predicted.

He also made the bold claim that Taremi is “The best striker in all of Asia.”

“On a free transfer, it’s an incredible deal,” Daei said of Inter’s signing Taremi. “Considering what he’s done at Porto over the last four seasons.”

“More than ninety goals. Decisive goals in the Champions League. Multiple trophies.”

Daei also suggested that Taremi can form an effective partnership with either Lautaro Martinez or Marcus Thuram equally well.

“Taremi knows how to adapt to any situation. Either playing as a first or second striker. Next to a pure number ten or number nine,” the former striker added.

“He and Lautaro are a duo who could score forty goals between them,” Daei predicted. “At least on paper.”