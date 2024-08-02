PGPL: French keeper Alexis Guendouz joins Persepolis

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, French goalkeeper Alexis Guendouz joined Persepolis football club on Friday.

The 28-year-old Algerian-French custodian has replaced Alireza Beiranvand, who left Persepolis to join Tractor.

Guendouz has penned a three-year deal with the champion of Iran.

Persepolis, headed by Spanish coach Juan Carlos Garrido, will hold a training camp in Turkey, where Guendouz will join the team.

Guendouz most recently played in Algerian team CR Belouizdad.

Persepolis had previously been linked with Gol Gohar goalkeeper Mohammad Reza Akhbari and Brazilian goalkeeper Helton Leite.