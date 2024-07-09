2024/25 PGPL to kick off on Aug. 15th

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, The 24th edition of the Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) will kick off on Aug. 15.

The draw ceremony for the new season will be held on July 23.

The Persian Gulf Professional League is the highest division of professional football in the west Asian country. It is the top-level football league in Iran since its foundation in 2001.

Since 2013, the league comprises 16 teams. The winners along with the Hazfi Cup champions automatically qualify for the AFC Champions League Elite group stages. The third of the Persian Gulf Pro League is qualified for the AFC Champions League Elite Play-off round.

The bottom two teams in the league are relegated to Azadegan League.

Persepolis are the most successful club with ninth titles in 23 editions.