Tasnim – DOHA, Iranian international defender Amin Hazbavi has left Qatari club Al Sadd.

The 21-year-old defender joined Al Sadd from Foolad last year on a three-year deal but the Qatari club has announced that it has parted company with the Iranian player.

Hazbavi, who won the Qatar Stars League with Al Sadd has been linked with Iranian and Emirati football teams.

He has also played for the Iran U-20 and U-23 football teams.