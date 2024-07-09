FC Orenburg signs Iranian forward Saeid Saharkhizan

Gazeta.ru – ORENBURG, Football club Orenburg has signed a contract with Iranian youth team striker Said Saharkhizan. This was reported and announced on the club’s official website.

There are no details of the transfer, the terms and conditions of the contract are not specified, and at the moment there is no information on how much the Russian club paid for the footballer.

Saharkhizan’s last club was Gol Gohar, for which he played since July 2023. He played 32 matches for the team, in which the player scored 10 goals and made four assists. According to the authoritative portal Transfermarkt, the transfer value of the Iranian striker is €850 thousand.

Following the results of the last Russian Premier League (RPL) draw, Orenburg took 12th place in the tournament table. The team scored 31 points, winning seven games, drawing 10 times and suffering 13 defeats.

Zenit (57 points) became the champion of the country in the 2023/24 season, beating Rostov 2-1 in the final round. Krasnodar beat Dynamo 1-0 and became second, the white-blues got the bronze medals of the championship.

The 2024/25 season will start with the Russian Super Cup match between Zenit and Krasnodar. The game will take place in Volgograd at the Volgograd Arena on July 13 and will start at 20:30 Moscow time. The first RPL match of the 2024/25 season will be played on July 20 at the RZD Arena in Cherkizovo, where Lokomotiv will host Akron from Tolyatti.