Ex-Napoli coach Mazzarri set for Iranian club Persepolis FC [Report]

Football-italia.net – TEHRAN, Former Napoli coach Walter Mazzarri has reportedly been lined up for a surprise new job with Iranian club Persepolis FC.

The 62-year-old was on the short-list for the role and Sky Sport Italia claim that the decision has now been made, handing Mazzarri the reins.

He had been in Serie A and the Champions League only this season, with an ill-fated return to Napoli from November 2023 to February 2024.

The coach was sacked after six wins, three draws and eight defeats in all competitions on the Partenopei bench.

New experience in Iran for Mazzarri

This will be his second coaching role abroad, as he had 41 games at English club Watford in the 2016-17 campaign.

His other jobs were at Livorno, Reggina, Sampdoria, Napoli, Inter, Torino and Cagliari.

Persepolis FC were only recently crowned Persian Gulf Pro League champions, but Brazilian coach Osmar Loss Vieira decided to return home after this victory.

Mazzarri becomes the second Italian coach in Iran, as for a brief period Andrea Stramaccioni was at the helm of Esteghlal in 2019.