Tasnim – ATHENS, Iran and Sepahan goalkeeper Payam Niazmand has reportedly been linked with a move to the Greek club AEK Athens.

His former teammate Ehsan Hajsafi is a member of AEK and has recently extended his deal with the team until 2025.

Niazmand has also been linked with the Iranian side Persepolis.

The 29-year-old custodian was a member of the Portuguese club Portimonense from 2021 to 2023 but left the team due to a lack of playing time.