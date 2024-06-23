PGPL: Yahya Golmohammadi takes charge of Foolad

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – AHVAZ, Yahya Golmohammadi was appointed as head coach of Foolad football team on Saturday.

Golmohammadi, who parted ways with Persepolis in January, has penned a two-year deal with the Ahvaz-based football team.

Golmohammadi replaced Abdollah Veisi in Foolad.

Golmohammadi led Persepolis to three titles in Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) and one Hazfi Cup.

Under his leadership, Persepolis also advanced to the final of the 2020 AFC Champions League, where the Reds lost to South Korean side Ulsan Hyundai 2-1.

Foolad finished 13th in the 16-team table last season.