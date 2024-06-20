Sepahan wins Hazfi Cup after defeating Mes Rafsanjan [VIDEO]

BBC Persian – TEHRAN, The final of the Iran Hazfi Cup ended with a 2-0 victory to Sepahan Isfahan over Mes Rafsanjan.

The match was held today at Azadi Stadium in Tehran, and Sepahan defeated Mes Rafsanjan with two goals scored by Shahriar Mughanlou, The leading goalscorer of the PGPL, and currently coached by Muharram Navidkia, the former captain of Sepahan.

Mughanlou scored the first goal of the match in the 7th minute. Sepahan’s second goal was scored from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute.

The decision of this penalty was made by the referee after he was called from the video assistant room to review the footage. This was the first Iranian football elimination final that was held using video assistant referee (VAR) equipment.

The title is very important for Sepahan Isfahan as they have brought a trophy back to Isfahan in the last 10 years.