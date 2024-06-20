Ehsan Hajisafi extends with AEK Athens

Sportday.gr – ATHENS, AEK has announced that they have activated the option provided in Ehsan Hajisafi’s contract to extend for another year.

AEK announced the decision to keep Ehsan Hajisafi on its roster for the upcoming season.

In the Iranian’s contract, there was an option to extend the cooperation of the two sides for another year.

This move was made after a positive suggestion from Matias Almeidas ahead of the new season, who normally counts the left-footed players in his plans.

In the year that ended, Hajisafi recorded 29 appearances in all competitions, while providing 3 assists. This will be his fourth season with the “yellow and black”.