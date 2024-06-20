Shahriar Moghanlou linked with Ittihad Kalba [Report]

Tasnim – KALBA, Iran and Sepahan international forward Shahriyar Moghanlou has been linked with a move to the Emirati football club Ittihad Kalba.

Ittihad Kalba was going to sign the 29-year-old striker in the January transfer window but failed to hire the player.

Moghanlou has played 82 matches for Sepahan and scored 37 goals for the team.

Moghanlou has helped Sepahan to advance to the final match of Iran’s 2023-24 Hazfi Cup, where the team will meet Mes.

Iran international winger Mehdi Ghaedi also plays in Ittihad Kalba.