AFC Asian Cup 2023: Mehdi Torabi not fit for Hong Kong match

Tehran Times – AL RAYYAN, Iran national football team midfielder Mehdi Torabi will not be fit for the match against Hong Kong scheduled for Friday.

Alireza Shahab, physiotherapist of the national football team, said that the player is still suffering from hamstring injury.

Iran started the 2023 AFC Asian Cup with a 4-1 win over Palestine in Group C.

Team Melli will have to play Hong Kong and the UAE on Jan. 19 and 23, respectively in Group C of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.