We are working hard to achieve all our dreams: Alireza Jahanbakhsh

Tasnim – AL RAYYAN, Iran winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh says they are working hard to achieve all their dreams in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Iran defeated Palestine 4-1 in the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Group C opener.

The Feyenoord forward set-up Mehdi Ghayedi for the third goal in an emphatic 4-1 victory for Team Melli over Palestine at Education City Stadium on Sunday. Goals from Karim Ansarifard, Shojae Khalilzadeh and Sardar Azmoun rounded off the scoring.

“We knew how important it is to start the tournament in the best way possible,” said Jahanbakhsh.

“We tried to start the game in a strong way and luckily, we scored the first goal quite early and that helped us to get the confidence and push for more goals.

“Before the game, we said we are not going to underestimate any team. We knew Palestine has nothing to lose and it came to do its best and get some result, but the guys did a great job. We were a bit sloppy and could not avoid conceding the first goal against us, but still 4-1 is a good result to start the tournament,” he said.

Iran could book its place in the knockout stage for the eighth consecutive time should it collect the three points again in its second game against Hong Kong at Khalifa International Stadium on Friday.

“I think Hong Kong will be sort of a similar challenge. It lost the first game, so it knows how important it is to get back and to do its best to get a result for the second game. We try to go step by step and game by game. The second game is important to make sure we secure our place in the next round.

“We will have a good recovery; we will respect Hong Kong and we will do our best to get the result in the second match and ensure we make it to the second round. It is a good sign to have pressure. When there is pressure on us, that means there are high expectations and there is quality in the team,” Jahanbakhsh told the-afc.com.

“As a team, we are ready for this tournament but the most important thing is to go game by game and luckily we did well in the first step, but we want to have better performances in upcoming games because we know in the latter stages the games will be more difficult and we have to respect all opponents and do our best to make our people happy,” he added.

“We know Iranian people in Iran and all over the world expect us to do good things, we have big dreams and are going to make sure we work hard to achieve all our dreams,” Jahanbakhsh concluded.