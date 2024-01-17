AFC Asian Cup 2023: Iranian players welcome positive morale

Tehran Times – AL RAYYAN, Milad Mohammadi and Hossein Hosseini, players of Iran’s national football team, are satisfied with the positive morale in Team Melli.

In their debut match of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, Iran triumphed over Palestine with a scoreline of 4-1.

“Fortunately, we won the first match against Palestine with a convincing victory and achieved a desirable and ideal result,” Mohammadi, left-back of Iran national team, stated on the sidelines of the national football team’s training session prior to their second game in the 2023 Asian Cup against Hong Kong.

“In tournaments like the Asian Cup, the first game holds special importance. Winning the first game enabled us to pursue future games with a better morale.

“Our victory against Palestine won’t make us complacent. We have a goal in mind, and we are committed to making it happen,” he added.

In Mohammadi’s belief, the unity among the players in this national team is something that has not been seen before in recent years.

“Being part of the national team for years, I can confidently say that the team’s spirit in this camp is incredibly strong. I hope that Iranian people will also pray for what we want as Team Melli strive for success.

Hosseini, national team goalkeeper, also expressed his thoughts on the current situation of Iran’s team.

“Thank God, we had a good camp in Kish Island before coming to Qatar, which greatly helped the team,” Hosseini said.

“The first game in any tournament is very challenging, and we were able to put on an outstanding performance against Palestine and emerged victorious,” he added.

Hosseini, acting as the backup goalkeeper for Alireza Beiranvand, team’s first goalkeeper, discussed his readiness to step in for critical national team matches when required.

“We are all here, and we must be prepared and ready to help the national team. We are all united as a team and strive for success. When we qualify for the group stage, the games become tougher, but our mindset is to bring joy to the hearts of the Iranian people,” Hosseinit concluded.

The Iranian national team are in Group C alongside Palestine, the United Arab Emirates, and Hong Kong. After defeating Palestine 4-1 in their first match, Iran will face Hong Kong in their second game on Friday.